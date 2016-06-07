版本:
Oklahoma police find no evidence of McClendon suicide plan

HOUSTON, June 7 Oklahoma City police said on Tuesday an inquiry found no evidence suggesting legendary oilman Aubrey McClendon committed suicide when he died in a fiery crash in March, but acknowledged his state of mind at the time of the accident was unknowable.

The findings of the inquiry were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Ernest Scheyder)

