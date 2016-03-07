Chesapeake's McClendon honored by thousands in Oklahoma ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7 Friends, family and
employees of Aubrey McClendon paid their respects on Monday to
the U.S. energy entrepreneur, a hometown hero who died last week
in a car crash after his indictment on bid-rigging charges.
About 2,500 people gathered at Crossings Community Church
as the Oklahoma City Philharmonic performed and pallbearers
carried the coffin of the man who co-founded Chesapeake Energy
Corp in 1989 and turned it into one of the leaders of
the U.S. fracking boom.
The printed program for the service featured a photograph of
a smiling McClendon wearing shorts and holding a bottle of beer
while piloting a boat. Below was printed a line from
Shakespeare's "Hamlet": "Good night sweet prince: And flights of
angels sing thee to thy rest!"
McClendon's three tearful children spoke of his kindness,
joy for life and sense of duty to make the world a better place.
"Last Wednesday the world lost one of its brightest lights,"
his son Jack told the audience.
McClendon was celebrated for helping revive the state's
moribund economy with an oil and gas frenzy that transformed
Oklahoma City from sleepy city to vibrant urban center. He
invested in restaurants and brought the National Basketball
Association's Thunder franchise to Oklahoma City from Seattle,
where it was known as the SuperSonics.
Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating compared McClendon to
historic American giants including John D. Rockefeller and
Andrew Carnegie, who transformed business and philanthropy.
"Aubrey was the renaissance man," Keating said. "God bless
Aubrey McClendon - God bless the heroic soul."
But McClendon was not without controversy. He
was known for lavish spending and making risky bets worth
billions of dollars on vast tracts of land that could
potentially be drilled for oil and natural gas.
Forbes once put him on its cover, calling him "America's
Most Reckless Billionaire."
In 2013 he was ousted from Chesapeake, the company he
co-founded and turned into the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer,
after a corporate governance crisis and revelations he had
personal stakes in wells owned by Chesapeake.
McClendon soon bounced back and raised billions by setting
up a new company, American Energy Partners.
Still, there were nagging legal woes.
The day before his Chevy Tahoe slammed into a cement wall in
an accident police are still investigating, McClendon, 56, was
indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of
violating antitrust rules by rigging bids for land. He denied
the charges. Officials have reportedly said the cause of death
was blunt force trauma.
(Reporting by Reuters staff in Oklahoma City; Writing by Terry
Wade; Editing by Matthew Lewis)