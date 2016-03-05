UPDATE 1-Chesapeake's McClendon honored in Oklahoma waterfront ceremony

(Adds comments from friends)
By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5 Friends, family and
employees of Aubrey McClendon gathered at dawn on Saturday at
Oklahoma City's riverfront to pay their respects to the U.S.
energy entrepreneur who died this week in a car crash, a day
after being indicted on bid-rigging charges.
Several hundred people came together in Oklahoma City's
Boathouse District, a recreation area along the river that
McClendon helped develop after co-founding Chesapeake Energy
Corp in 1989 and turning it into one of the leaders of
the U.S. fracking boom.
The ceremonial "paddle out" by rowers and paddlers on the
Oklahoma River was held before a more formal public memorial
service for McClendon on Monday at Crossings Community Church.
Oklahoma City has long celebrated McClendon for helping
revive the state's moribund economy with an oil and gas frenzy
that transformed it from a sleepy backwater to a vibrant urban
center. He invested in restaurants and brought the National
Basketball Association's Thunder franchise to Oklahoma City from
Seattle, where the team was known as the Supersonics.
"Aubrey loved the phrase 'onward and upward' and that
epitomizes what has happened to Oklahoma City. Let's take time
to reflect on how many lives he had affected," said Mike Knopp,
executive director of the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation.
"(This) is a special opportunity to recognize a special
individual, a fallen athlete and someone who has made a
tremendous impact on our city," he added.
McClendon was not without controversy. He was known for
lavish spending and making risky bets worth billions of dollars
on vast tracts of land that could potentially be drilled for oil
and natural gas.
In 2013, he was ousted from Chesapeake, the company he
co-founded at age 29 and turned into the No. 2 U.S. natural gas
producer, after a corporate governance crisis and revelations
that he had personal stakes in wells owned by Chesapeake.
McClendon soon bounced back and raised billions of dollars
by setting up a new company, American Energy Partners. But there
were nagging legal woes.
The day before his Chevy Tahoe slammed into a cement wall in
an accident police are still investigating, McClendon was
indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of
violating antitrust rules by rigging bids for land. He denied
the charges.
On Thursday, a makeshift shrine of flowers, wooden crosses,
and an oil driller's hard hat formed near the site of the car
crash that killed McClendon, 56, on Wednesday.
Julie Havers, who attended the memorial on Saturday, said
McClendon will be remembered by locals for the lives he changed.
"It was a very touching tribute to Aubrey. I wanted to come
to show my respects," she said.
