July 1 FourPoint Energy LLC, a private exploration and production company, said it would buy oil and gas assets from units of Chesapeake Energy Corp for $840 million to increase its footprint in the Western Anadarko basin in Oklahoma.

The assets to be bought include an interest in about 1,500 producing wells mainly in the Cleveland, Tonkawa and Marmatom formation, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)