版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 16日 星期五 19:17 BJT

Chesapeake aims to raise more than $4 bln from asset sales in 2014

May 16 Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said it expects to raise more than $4 billion from asset sales and divestitures this year.

The company, which is spinning off its oilfield services division, has been aggressively trying to repair its balance sheet and cut high spending programs put in place by co-founder and former CEO Aubrey McClendon. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐