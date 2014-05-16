UPDATE 2-Chesapeake sees $4 billion in asset sales, oilfield spinoff

* Agrees to sell certain U.S. assets for about $600 mln
* Says sales, divestitures to cut debt by $3 bln, hurt 2014
output
* Sees 2015 output up 7-10 pct vs 9-12 pct rise forecast for
2014
* Sees 2015 capital spend $5.5-$6.0 bln, higher than 2014
forecast
* Shares fall over 4 percent
(Updates stock price, adds comment from analyst meeting)
By Anna Driver
May 16 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
expects to sell more than $4 billion in assets this year and
will spin off its oilfield services division as the
second-largest U.S. natural gas producer focuses on drilling
more profitable wells and improving returns.
Doug Lawler has been chief executive officer of Chesapeake
for nearly a year. Under Lawler, the Oklahoma City company has
worked to drastically cut costs and debt and increase output of
higher-margin crude oil and natural gas liquids.
The strategy marks a dramatic shift from Chesapeake under
former CEO Aubrey McClendon, who spent heavily to acquire
millions of acreage in shale formations across North America.
"This company is no longer going on a million-acre, three
million-acre spending spree," Lawler told a meeting of Wall
Street analysts in remarks that were webcast.
Lawler's plans, which included cutting 10 percent of
Chesapeake's workforce, have so far been welcomed by Wall
Street. The company's stock is up 39 percent for the past 52
weeks, better than the 13.3 percent gain in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index.
Still, shares of Chesapeake slid 4.6 percent to $27.65 in
midday New York Stock Exchange trading. Investors were
disappointed by a 16 percent rate of return from the company's
properties in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
"I'm not proud of that," Chris Doyle, head of Chesapeake's
northern division, told analysts, adding that returns would
improve as more oil and gas processing comes online.
Chesapeake's Powder River Basin returns are "underwhelming,"
analysts at CapitalOne Southcoast said in a note to clients on
Friday.
The company said it will proceed with a spinoff of its
oilfield-services business, which includes the NOMAC drilling
rig unit, to shareholders in a tax-free transaction.
Chesapeake said the asset sales and divestitures would cut
debt by $3 billion, but reduce 2014 production by 2 percent.
The company forecast a rise of 9 percent to 12 percent in
production this year, and said the growth rate would slow to 7
percent to 10 percent in 2015 because of the asset sales.
The company, which has already raised $925 million so far
this year, said it agreed to sell certain producing assets in
Southwestern Oklahoma, East Texas and South Texas for about $310
million. It also agreed to sell assets in southwest Pennsylvania
and Wyoming for about $290 million.
The company set a capital budget of $5.5 billion to $6
billion for 2015, higher than the $5 billion to $5.4 billion it
plans to spend this year.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing
by Savio D'Souza and Jan Paschal)