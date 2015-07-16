Chesapeake Energy bond payout raised to $438.7 million

NEW YORK, July 16 A federal judge on Thursday
said Chesapeake Energy Corp must pay an additional $59.1
million to some investors whose bonds it redeemed early,
boosting the natural gas company's total payout to $438.7
million.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said the
new payment reflects prejudgment interest at a 6.775 percent
annual rate.
Engelmayer had ruled on July 10 that Chesapeake should pay
nearly $379.7 million plus the interest to holders of its $1.3
billion of 6.775 percent notes maturing in 2019.
The judge ruled after a federal appeals court last November
said Chesapeake had waited one month too long to tell investors
it planned to redeem the notes six years early.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp was the trustee for the
bondholders. It had argued that Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake
should pay a special, higher price because of the redemption.
Chesapeake intended to redeem the bonds early to reduce a
debt burden accumulated under former Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon, and offset falling natural gas prices.
The case is Chesapeake Energy Corp v. Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-01582.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)