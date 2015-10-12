Chesapeake Energy board member Martin named chairman

HOUSTON Oct 12 Chesapeake Energy Corp,
the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas, on Monday said
current director and former Saks Inc Chief Executive Brad Martin
has been named non-executive chairman of its board, effective
immediately.
He replaces Archie Dunham, who helped Chesapeake navigate a
governance and liquidity crisis that occurred under the watch of
former CEO Aubrey McClendon. Dunham, a former ConocoPhillips
CEO, will remain a director and has been named chairman
emeritus.
Martin, chairman of Tennessee-based investment firm RBM
Ventures was named as a Chesapeake director in June 2012 when
the company's top investors Carl Icahn and O. Mason Hawkins at
Southeastern Asset Management took control of the board. Martin
was brought in by Hawkins.
Chesapeake, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company which has a
hefty debt load and broad exposure to low-priced natural gas,
has been battered in the oil price rout. So far this year the
company's stock has fallen nearly 60 percent. That compares with
a 23 percent drop in the SIG Exploration and Production Index
.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Tom Brown)