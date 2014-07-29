Chesapeake Energy to buy back $1.26 bln of preferred shares

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spend $1.26 billion to buy back all of the outstanding preferred shares issued by its CHK Utica unit to simplify its balance sheet and eliminate about $75 million in annual dividend payments.
The natural gas producer also said it would exchange some acreage in Wyoming's Powder River Basin with a private oil and gas producer RKI Exploration & Production LLC to consolidate its holdings in the southern portion of the basin.
Chesapeake will pay RKI $450 million as part of the deal.
CHK Utica holds acreage in Ohio's Utica share field. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Ted Kerr)
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility