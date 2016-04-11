Chesapeake Energy's borrowing base maintained at $4 bln

April 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp said its borrowing base was reaffirmed at $4 billion, but the company had to pledge additional assets as collateral.

Every six months, oil and gas producers negotiate with banks how much credit they should be given, based on the value of their reserves in the ground.

Chesapeake, the No.2 U.S. natural gas producer, said on Monday that the next review of its borrowing base had been postponed until June 2017. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)