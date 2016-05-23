Chesapeake swaps debt for equity for second time in May

May 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said it had issued or agreed to issue about 5 percent of its outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week. (bit.ly/1YTaWw7)

The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Monday comes less than a fortnight after the debt-laden company said it had swapped debt for about 4 percent of its equity earlier this month. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)