Chesapeake shores up capital with $1.25 bln debt deal

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp closed a private placement of $1.25 billion of debt on Wednesday, shoring up capital for debt repayment 10 months after it said it had no plans to file for bankruptcy.
Chesapeake, struggling with a huge pile of debt taken for shale development, said it could convert the 10-year notes to equity in three years if its stock trades above 130 percent of the conversion price for a specified period.
The company also said it exchanged its common shares for preferred shares representing about $1.2 billion of liquidation value, at a discount of over 40 percent.
"Through the transactions that closed today, we have substantially improved our capital structure," said Chesapeake Chief Executive Doug Lawler.
"These transactions represent major steps toward reaching our financial goals of $2-3 billion of debt reduction and growing production within free cash flow."
The company's total debt stood at about $8.7 billion as of June 30.
The Oklahoma-based company said its cash on hand as of Sept. 30 was about $1 billion, pro forma for the convertible debt issuance.
Shares of the company were up 2 cents at $6.82 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: