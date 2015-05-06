Devon, Chesapeake see refracking prospects in Barnett wells in Texas

HOUSTON May 6 Devon Energy Corp and
Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday they see an
opportunity to produce more natural gas in the Barnett Shale in
Texas with a second round of fracking on older wells.
The companies, two of the largest operators in the Barnett
during the natural gas boom where production peaked in 2012,
believe they can breathe new life into wells that were fracked
while that technology was still in the early stages, executives
said on earnings calls.
"We've seen such a dramatic improvement in our completion
results with the newer technology," said Tony Vaughn, executive
vice president for exploration and production at Devon. "We've
gone back and are starting to test some of these new completion
techniques with our existing (wells)."
During hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - water, sand and
chemicals are blasted into shale and other rocks to create
fissures that allow oil and natural gas to flow out.
In one type of refracking, tiny plastic balls, known as
diverting agents, are used to block older fractures and increase
the overall pressure of the well so output climbs.
Devon has completed about 50 refracks on vertical Barnett
wells and expects to complete a 200-well program this year, said
Vaughn.
Chesapeake is also testing refracks in the Barnett, where it
has identified more than 1,000 wells where the technology might
work. So far it has tested nine wells using two different
techniques, Jason Pigott, executive vice president for
Chesapeake's southern division, said on a conference call.
Not everyone is sold on the emerging technology.
On Tuesday, executives at Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and EOG Resources Inc said refracking is still too
unpredictable to rely on as a way to slash costs and increase
output during the oil price slump.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)