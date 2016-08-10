版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:55 BJT

Chesapeake to sell interests in Barnett shale operating area

Aug 10 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its interests in the Barnett shale operating area to private equity-backed Saddle Barnett Resources LLC.

The company also cut its average daily production rate to 611,000-638,000 barrels from 625,000- 650,000 barrels.

The Barnett deal includes about 215,000 net developed and undeveloped acres and about 2,800 operated wells, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐