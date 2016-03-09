Chesapeake mulls sale of assets in Oklahoma shale field - Bloomberg

March 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp is considering selling some of its assets in Oklahoma's Stack shale field, Bloomberg reported.

The company has held talks with advisers and potential buyers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1W9bWec)

The assets Chesapeake is considering selling could fetch $300 million-$700 million, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)