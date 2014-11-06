版本:
Chesapeake subpoenaed by DOJ, states over royalty payments-filing

HOUSTON Nov 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp has received subpoenas from states and the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information on its royalty payment practices to mineral owners, according to a regulatory filing.

Chesapeake, which is also being probed by the DOJ and states over possible antitrust violations related to land purchases, said it is responding to the subpoenas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
