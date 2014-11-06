Chesapeake subpoenaed by DOJ, states over royalty payments-filing

BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
HOUSTON Nov 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp has received subpoenas from states and the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information on its royalty payment practices to mineral owners, according to a regulatory filing.
Chesapeake, which is also being probed by the DOJ and states over possible antitrust violations related to land purchases, said it is responding to the subpoenas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $4.9 billion the prior quarter as smaller increases in market interest rates resulted in smaller gains on its derivatives and credit-related income.
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.