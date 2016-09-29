UPDATE 1-Chesapeake receives DoJ subpoena on accounting for asset purchase

(Adds details, share)
Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking
information on the accounting methodology for the acquisition
and classification of oil and gas properties.
Shares of the company fell as much as 9.3 percent in morning
trading.
The No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer said in May that it had
received subpoenas and demands for documents from the DoJ and
some state government agencies in connection with investigations
into possible violations of antitrust laws relating to the
purchase and lease of oil and natural gas rights.
Chesapeake had also received subpoenas from the DoJ, the
U.S. Postal Service and states, seeking information on how the
company pays royalties to landowners. (bit.ly/2dnnspG)
The company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it had
engaged in discussions with the DoJ, the U.S. Postal Service and
state agency representatives and continue to respond to such
subpoenas and demands. (bit.ly/2dnnsWM)
Chesapeake had come under scrutiny when former Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon, who helped transform the U.S. energy
industry with shale gas, was investigated and charged in March
with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in
Oklahoma.
McClendon died a day later, when his car slammed into an
overpass.
Reuters reported in 2012 that McClendon had taken out more
than $1 billion in loans using his personal stakes in thousands
of company wells as collateral.
Chesapeake shares were down 4.2 percent at $6.46 on
Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, they had risen 50 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)