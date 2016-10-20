LPC-Chesapeake loan surges as investors clamor for refinancing protection

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 US natural gas producer
Chesapeake Energy's US$1.5bn leveraged loan has hit
stratospheric price heights in the secondary market normally
reserved for high-yield bonds, boosted by a combination of stiff
investor protections and rebounding commodity prices.
When the company tapped the loan market this summer,
investors were lured by an atypical feature preventing the debt
from being called for two years, and then paying big premiums if
the debt was repaid. Ongoing recovery from historic energy price
lows also stoked investor demand for Chesapeake's loans in the
secondary market, investors said.
Chesapeake's leveraged loan made an immediate splash in the
loan space. Upon freeing to trade in August, the term loan
within a couple of days spiked 2 full points past its par issue
price. Over the past two months, the loan has steadily advanced
to a bid of 106.5 on Wednesday in the secondary market, alone
among liquid trading loans at these lofty levels.
"The loan is non-callable for two years, which is really
rare in loan land," said Lauren Basmadjian, portfolio manager at
Octagon Credit Investors. "It became sort of a hybrid as typical
term loan and typical high-yield lender demand morphed into one:
a loan with a very high coupon and some real call protection but
not as much as it would have had to give if it was purely a
high-yield bond."
The primary reason for the ceiling on leveraged loan prices
is their susceptibility to being called once the price climbs
above par. As a small bit of protection, many loans come with a
feature where the issuer promises to pay a premium - usually 101
- if they call a loan during a specified amount of time, usually
six months to a year after the deal inks.
In Chesapeake's case, its unique two-year non-call
protection is in particular demand now, when a vast number of
performing loans are being repriced to cut spreads and make
other borrower-friendly adjustments. The Chesapeake loan also
pays a relatively large premium if it does get called after the
two years: at 104.25 in year three, and 102.125 in year four
before moving to par.
Most loans being repriced now have run through their call
protection. But the market is so strong that some issuers,
including member-owned healthcare company Vizient, paid lenders
a premium of 101 in order to reprice before that protection ran
off.
With demand so robust for floating-rate assets, with the
Federal Reserve on course to soon raise interest rates, loans
including Vizient's have performed well even after being
repriced. Vizient's secondary loan price was unmoved after the
spread was cut to 400bp over Libor with a 1% floor from the old
pricing of 525bp over Libor with a 1% floor.
"It's hard to fight back on repricings when repriced loans
immediately trade above par," said another loan investor.
COMMODITY REBOUND
Seeing an open window in the loan market during the summer,
Chesapeake opted to mint the debt as a term loan. Chesapeake was
a known name in the loan space as it had a US$2bn term loan
until the spring of 2014, when the company opted to pay down the
term loan with proceeds from the issuance of US$3bn of senior
notes that included a US$1.5bn floating-rate senior note due
2019 and US$1.5bn senior note due 2022.
Demand for Chesapeake's five-year loan in August enabled
arrangers, led by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and MUFG, to hike the
size to US$1.5bn from US$1bn. Proceeds were used mainly to
finance a tender offer for the company's unsecured notes.
Pricing on the loan of 750bp over Libor with a 1% floor was
far higher than average for a first-lien term loan this summer
and fall, and more akin to second-lien term loans or high-yield
bond spreads. There was little other issuance in the tumultuous
energy segment at the time.
The Chesapeake loan kept sprinting higher in the secondary
market on the wings of rallying energy prices, on top of the
banks' moves to quell fears that the loan would be called away
from investors and to offer a spread seen as generous.
The average secondary bid in the oil and gas loan sector
rose past 90 in October, and was at 91 on October 19, compared
with 87.78 on August 16 when the loan priced and a recent low of
75.24 on January 25.
Natural gas prices have climbed 21% since mid-August, and
settled at US$3.17 per million British thermal units on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, due to record temperatures that
boosted air conditioning usage. Oil prices have also risen, with
the world benchmark Brent Crude settled at US$52.67 a barrel and
US benchmark WTI settled at US$51.60 on October 19, after OPEC
surprised markets in September by its decision to cut production
to stem the supply glut that has depressed crude prices.
(Reporting by Lisa Lee and Lynn Adler; Editing By Michelle
Sierra and Chris Mangham)