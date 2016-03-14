McClendon tapped brakes twice before fatal car crash -police

March 14 Aubrey McClendon, the former chief executive of Chesapeake Energy Corp, tapped his vehicle's brakes twice while driving at roughly 88 miles per hour before a fatal accident earlier this month, Oklahoma City police said on Monday.

Energy entrepreneur McClendon was speeding well in excess of the 50 mph speed limit before he drove left of the center lane for 189 feet and slammed into a bridge abutment on March 2.

It was not immediately clear why McClendon tapped the brakes twice, but the actions did not slow his Chevy Tahoe down, Chief Bill Citty said at a press conference to release findings from the accident investigation.

"I'm not going to speculate on what that tapping of the brake could mean. It could mean a lot of different things," Citty said.

Any final determination on McClendon's cause of death will come from a coroner, Citty said. (Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)