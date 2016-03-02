Ex-Chesapeake CEO McClendon dies in Oklahoma City car wreck

March 2 Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon died in a car accident in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, police said, one day after he was charged with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases.

Police said the vehicle was so badly burned they were unable to tell if McClendon was wearing his seat belt.

