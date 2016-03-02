Former Chesapeake CEO Aubrey McClendon dies in car crash - CNBC

March 2 Former Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon has died in a car accident, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Oklahoma City police. (bit.ly/24BT8dp)

McClendon was charged on Tuesday with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in Oklahoma, the Justice Department said.

McClendon drove into a wall, causing a fatal crash, CNBC tweeted. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)