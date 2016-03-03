UPDATE 2-A flawed visionary, McClendon ignited shale revolution, courted controversy

(Adds details from crash site, paragraph 14, removes HOUSTON
dateline)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Ernest Scheyder
March 3 Aubrey McClendon, the oil and gas
entrepreneur whose outsized ambition and high tolerance for risk
made him a leading figure in the American energy revolution,
died after crashing his car into a concrete wall on Wednesday in
Oklahoma City. He was 56.
McClendon was considered one of the most influential energy
executives of his generation, revered by oilmen but criticized
by environmentalists for championing the extraction technique
known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that ushered in U.S.
energy independence.
He was often compared to the titans of American commerce -
an Andrew Mellon or John Rockefeller of his time. But his final
years, and hours, were marked by controversy, and some investors
had begun to view him warily for his reported lavish spending
and mingling of personal and corporate investments.
The day before his death, the U.S. Department of Justice
indicted him for allegedly rigging bids on land for oil and gas
development while he was CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corp,
the company he founded in 1989 and turned into the No. 2 U.S.
natural gas producer before being ousted in 2013. He denied the
charges.
His abrupt death - the official cause of which has yet to be
determined - triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes
from across the U.S. energy industry, including figures such as
activist investor Carl Icahn, who had pressed for changes at
Chesapeake prior to McClendon's departure.
McClendon was "one of the brightest men I've ever dealt
with," Icahn said in a message on Twitter. "I personally always
found him to be a gentleman in our interactions."
Fellow wildcatter T. Boone Pickens, with whom McClendon
championed the use of natural gas in place of oil, called him a
"charismatic" entrepreneur. "No individual is without flaws, but
his impact on American energy will be long-lasting," he said.
And he was mourned across Oklahoma, where he was revered for
helping revive a moribund economy and revitalizing its largest
city with investments in restaurants, cultural venues and, in
particular, the state's first major sports franchise, which he
landed by convincing the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team to
move in 2008. The team, renamed the Oklahoma City Thunder, has
thrived.
"He played an instrumental role in America's energy
renaissance," Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corp said in a
statement. "His philanthropic efforts and other contributions
have helped countless people."
McClendon himself held a nearly 20-percent stake in the
Thunder, and one of his last public appearances was in his
regular courtside seats at Saturday's game.
"Every day was a day that Aub(rey) was going to make the
best of it. He was a guy who could always find a way to make
something positive out of something negative," said Tom Price, a
retired executive who worked alongside McClendon for decades at
Chesapeake, who exchanged emails with him on Tuesday.
On Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, employees quietly
filed into the suburban office park that houses his latest
ventures - including the multibillion-dollar oil and gas
producer American Energy Partners and Pops Deli, an
Americana-filled diner.
Police said they were investigating why his 2013 Chevrolet
Tahoe slammed into an overpass, where it burst into flames. They
said the car was traveling above the 40 miles-per-hour (64 kph)
speed limit, and that he was not wearing a seat belt.
By Thursday morning, several wooden crosses, bunches of
flowers and a white oil worker hardhat had been placed at the
site of the crash, a remote stretch of road on city's outskirts.
McClendon is survived by his wife, Katie, an heiress of the
family that founded washing-machine maker Whirlpool Corp, and
their three children, Jack, Callie and Will.
DESTINED TO WORK IN OIL
Born in 1959, McClendon seemed destined to work in oil and
gas. He was a great-nephew of former Oklahoma Governor Robert
Kerr, co-founder of U.S. oil-and-gas pioneer Kerr-McGee Corp.
Despite the appearance of privilege, friends said he worked
long hours and weekends, and was fiercely competitive.
After attending Duke University, he returned home to
Oklahoma and later became a "landman," an oil field real estate
broker that puts together crucial but arcane leasing and royalty
contracts between ranchers and crude producers.
At age 29, he co-founded Chesapeake with his young friend
Tom Ward, who called McClendon's death "heartbreaking."
Tall and thin with a thick head of white hair, McClendon was
a tireless booster who often sported a tie printed with tiny
drilling rigs.
His leveraged deals and stirring speeches attracted
followers and a long list of investors from whom he raised
billions of dollars.
His unrivaled drive to acquire and develop natural gas
reserves across the country meant that by 2012, Chesapeake owned
the drilling rights on more than 15 million acres, an area about
the size of West Virginia.
Chesapeake called its rapid and expensive accrual of leases
a "land grab," making McClendon the main character in the
biggest resource-driven land rush the country had experienced
since the 1800s Gold Rush.
His bold moves generated plenty of headlines. Forbes
magazine went so far as to call McClendon "America's Most
Reckless Billionaire" in a 2011 cover story.
CONTROVERSY
McClendon's final years at Chesapeake were marked by
frequent controversy. He helped cause Chesapeake's stock to
plummet amid the financial crisis when he sold hundreds of
millions of dollars in stock to raise cash for himself.
In April 2012, Reuters reported that a series of previously
undisclosed loans to McClendon could once again put him and
Chesapeake's shareholders at odds. McClendon had borrowed more
than $1.3 billion by pledging his stake in the company's oil and
natural gas wells - a controversial perk known as the Founder
Well Participation Plan - as collateral.
He used that money, in part, to fund his share of the
drilling costs of those wells. Some of the loans came from an
investor that also did business with Chesapeake.
That report, as well as the company's mounting debt at a
time of falling energy prices, helped turn the board of
directors against him, and he was stripped of his role as
chairman. The next year, he was out as CEO.
After leaving Chesapeake, McClendon quickly set up American
Energy Partners to make his comeback, raising billions of
dollars in new investments to acquire land for oil and gas
development in the United States, Argentina and Australia.
On Tuesday, McClendon was in the headlines again, as the
Justice Department's Antitrust Division charged him with
conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in
Oklahoma.
The indictment followed a nearly four-year federal antitrust
probe that began after Reuters reported that Chesapeake had
discussed with a rival how to suppress land lease prices in
Michigan during a shale-drilling boom.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, McClendon vowed to fight.
"The charge that has been filed against me today is wrong
and unprecedented," McClendon said.
CHARITY
While McClendon's energy deals made him one of America's
highest-paid men and he bought fancy houses and wines, he was
also generous and funded athletic, academic and philanthropic
ventures around the nation.
Duke University and the University of Oklahoma have received
more than $25 million for sports facilities and dormitories.
Using his own cash and revenue from his firms, McClendon
helped rebrand Oklahoma City through philanthropy and real
estate development. The state capital is now an emerging center
of sports and culture.
As part of his efforts to attract top talent to Chesapeake
and its 50-acre red brick campus, McClendon had the company
built a 72,000-square-foot fitness center and a health center
that offered teeth whitening.
(Additional reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta, Mike Stone in
Houston, Joshua Schneyer in New York and Heide Brandes in
Oklahoma City; Editing by Terry Wade, Lisa Shumaker and Bill
Rigby)