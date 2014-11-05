Chesapeake Energy quarterly profit and output rise

Nov 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by an 11 percent increase in oil and gas production.

Profit in the quarter was $169 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $156 million or 24 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas output, adjusted for asset sales, averaged 726,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 11 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul)