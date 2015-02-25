Chesapeake Energy has quarterly profit, slashing spending

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
Feb 25 Chesapeake Energy Corp on Wednesday said it would slash its 2015 spending in response to low crude oil prices and reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss as results were boosted by hedging gains.
Chesapeake reported a profit of $586 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a loss of $159 million or 24 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.
Chesapeake also said it expects total capital expenditures of $4 billion to $4.5 billion this year, down from $6.7 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: