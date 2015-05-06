UPDATE 1-Chesapeake Energy has loss, sees more output

(Adds results details, outlook)
May 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp on
Wednesday raised its oil and gas production forecast for the
year even as the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas
reported a quarterly loss related to lower commodity prices.
Chesapeake, like other shale producers including Devon
Energy Corp, slashed budgets in response to the crude
oil price collapse, but a focus on making the drilling process
more efficient and lower costs are enabling the companies to
pump more oil.
Chesapeake said it now expects oil and gas output of 640,000
to 650,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed). Previously,
the company forecast output of 635,000 to 645,000 boepd.
Chesapeake had a first-quarter net loss of $3.78 billion or
$5.72 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $374
million or 54 cents per share.
Excluding one-time items that reduced the company's net
income by $3.8 billion, Chesapeake had a profit of 11 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output was 686,000 barrels oil equivalent per
day, up 14 percent from a year earlier after adjusting for asset
sales.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, Editing by Franklin Paul)