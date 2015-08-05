UPDATE 2-Chesapeake Energy has quarterly loss, shares tumble

(Adds detail from conference call, share drop)
Aug 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp swung to a
quarterly loss on Wednesday from a year ago and shares fell as
much as 10 percent as worries about hefty debt and spending at
the No. 2 U.S. natural gas producer linger amid low prices.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company's shares have been
hammered in recent months as the more than 50 percent drop in
crude oil and low natural gas prices sap cash flows. To narrow
the gap, Chesapeake said on Wednesday it will sell assets or
pursue partners to help shoulder drilling costs.
But that wasn't enough to soothe investors, who sent the
stock to its lowest level since April 2003. It was down 8
percent at $7.32 in midday New York Stock Exchange Trading.
"While Chesapeake continues to pursue asset monetizations,
until additional guidance or execution is consummated on this
front, we suspect investor focus will remain on increasing
leverage versus improving underlying operations," analysts at
Houston based investment bank Simmons & Co said in a note to
clients.
Chesapeake's capital expenditures of $960 million in the
second quarter exceeded some expectations and long-term debt was
$10.66 billion, up slightly from the 2015 first quarter.
The company, however, raised its oil and gas production
forecast for 2015 to 667,000-677,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) from 640,000-650,000 boepd.
Chesapeake's production rose 1.1 percent to 63.9 million
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter, but
average realized price fell more than 40 percent to $16.08 per
boe.
Chesapeake reported a net loss of $4.15 billion, or $6.27
per share, attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended
June 30 compared with a profit of $145 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding a $5 billion charge the company took to write down
the value of assets and other items, the company reported a loss
of 11 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 11 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Anna
Driver in Houston; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Chris Reese)