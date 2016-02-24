版本:
2016年 2月 24日

Chesapeake sets lower capex for 2016, to sell more assets

Feb 24 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp forecast lower capital spending for 2016 and said it would sell more assets worth $500 million-$1 billion.

The company said on Wednesday it planned to spend $1.3 billion-$1.8 billion this year, 57 percent lower than 2015 levels.

Chesapeake said production could fall by as much as 5 percent this year due to the asset sales.

The company reported a net loss $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Chesapeake had a profit of $586 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

