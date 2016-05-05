Chesapeake Energy posts smaller loss; to sell some assets to Newfield

May 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the
second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, reported a smaller
quarterly loss and said it had struck a $470 million deal with
Newfield Exploration Co for some assets in Oklahoma.
Chesapeake said it would sell about 42,000 net acres in
Oklahoma's STACK field, with current production of 3,800 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed
to $964 million, or $1.44 per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31, from $3.78 billion, or $5.72 per share, a year
earlier.
The year-earlier period included one-time items of $3.8
billion.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)