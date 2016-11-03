Natgas producer Chesapeake posts smaller quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N reported a smaller quarterly loss, compared with a year ago, when it wrote down the value of some oil and gas assets by $5.42 billion.
The company said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $1.20 billion, or $1.54 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.70 billion, or $7.08 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 32.6 percent to $2.28 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
