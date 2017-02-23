Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.

The company's net loss available to shareholders narrowed to $741 million, or 84 cents per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, from $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included charges of about $2.83 billion, mainly for asset impairment.

Chesapeake's total revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $2.02 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)