Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a
year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value
of some oil and gas assets.
The company's net loss available to shareholders narrowed to
$741 million, or 84 cents per share, in the three months to Dec.
31, from $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included charges of about $2.83
billion, mainly for asset impairment.
Chesapeake's total revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $2.02
billion in the latest quarter.
