Chesapeake posts quarterly profit versus year-ago loss

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when the U.S. natural gas producer took charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
The company reported a net profit available to shareholders of $75 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $1.11 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included an impairment charge of nearly $1 billion.
Chesapeake's total production fell 21.3 percent to 48 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Total revenue rose 41 percent to $2.75 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.