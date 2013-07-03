版本:
Chesapeake to sell $1 billion assets to Exco Resources

July 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shales to a unit of Exco Resources Inc for about $1 billion.

"Today's announcement brings our year-to-date asset sales signed or closed to approximately $3.6 billion," Chesapeake Chief Executive Doug Lawler said in a statement.

The Eagle Ford shale is located in Texas, while Haynesville spans Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

