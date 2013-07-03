Chesapeake to sell $1 billion assets to Exco Resources

BRIEF-Qualcomm appoints James Thompson as chief technology officer
* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer
July 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shales to a unit of Exco Resources Inc for about $1 billion.
"Today's announcement brings our year-to-date asset sales signed or closed to approximately $3.6 billion," Chesapeake Chief Executive Doug Lawler said in a statement.
The Eagle Ford shale is located in Texas, while Haynesville spans Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock