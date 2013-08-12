Four Chesapeake Energy executives out in reorganization

HOUSTON Aug 12 Four executives at Chesapeake
Energy Corp, including chief operating officer Steve
Dixon, are leaving as part of a reorganization of the U.S. oil
and gas company's leadership, Chief Executive Doug Lawler said
in a memo on Monday.
Lawler, who was named CEO in May to replace Aubrey
McClendon, told investors on Aug. 1 that he is conducting a
comprehensive review of the business.
"This restructuring will position Chesapeake to be more
competitive and focused, and it will further our strategies of
financial discipline and profitable and efficient growth from
captured resources," Lawler told company's employees.
Jeff Fisher, the head of oil and gas production; drilling
executive Steve Miller, and human resources chief Martha Burger
are also leaving, according to the memo.
Dixon was named interim CEO of Chesapeake in April as the
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company's board searched for a
permanent replacement for McClendon. McClendon left the company
he co-founded after a series of Reuters investigations triggered
civil and criminal probes of the second-largest U.S. natural
producer.