Chesapeake to pay $600,000 to settle water violation

HOUSTON Oct 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Friday it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

As part of the deal that still requires court approval, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company will pay a $600,000 fine.

The government said Chesapeake violated a section of the Clean Water Act when in 2008 it ordered the placement of gravel as part of a project to upgrade a road in West Virginia.

That road sometimes floods with waters that are under federal control, so Chesapeake needed a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do the work.

Chesapeake has since removed the gravel and restored the site, it said.