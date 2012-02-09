版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 01:49 BJT

Chesapeake Energy fined $565,000 for Pa. enviro violations

NEW YORK Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy has been fined $565,000 for environmental violations surrounding natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania in 2011, including a well blowout in April which resulted in a spill, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

Other violations involved problems with erosion and sediment, including one incident where sediment discharged into a stream in West Branch township.

