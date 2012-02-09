Chesapeake Energy fined $565,000 for Pa. enviro violations

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy has been fined $565,000 for environmental violations surrounding natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania in 2011, including a well blowout in April which resulted in a spill, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said on Thursday.
Other violations involved problems with erosion and sediment, including one incident where sediment discharged into a stream in West Branch township.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)