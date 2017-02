May 4 Fitch Ratings revised Chesapeake Energy Corp's ratings outlook to negative, but maintained the company's current default rating at BB, Fitch said on Friday.

"The revised Outlook stems from a still aggressive capital spending program for 2012 in a very weak natural gas environment," Fitch said in a statement. The ratings agency added that "corporate governance and board of director oversight" remains a concern.

Shares were lately up 20 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $17.39 a share.