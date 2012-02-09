UPDATE 1-Chesapeake cutting more gas output-exec

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
HOUSTON Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest producer of natural gas in the United States, said on Thursday it has cut more than the 500 million cubic feet per day of output it said it would two weeks ago.
The company may cut up to 1 billion cubic feet per day if natural gas prices stay low, company spokesman Jim Gipson said.
Chesapeake executive Jeff Mobley told investors at the Credit Suisse Conference that the company may cut another 1 billion cubic feet per day of output, according to a webcast of his presentation.
Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could not immediately confirm Mobley's remarks.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)