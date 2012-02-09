REFILE-UPDATE 2-Chesapeake has cut more than 500 mmcf/day of gas-exec

HOUSTON Feb 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest producer of natural gas in the United States, said on Thursday it has cut more than the 500 million cubic feet per day of output planned as part of reductions due to low prices.

The company may increase the volumes cut to as much as 1 billion cubic feet per day total, if natural gas prices stay low, company spokesman Jim Gipson said, in line with plans announced in January due to falling U.S. natural gas prices.

Gipson made the comments after Chesapeake executive Jeff Mobley said the company could be willing to cut another 1 bcf/d until U.S. natural gas prices, hit hard by high inventories and record production, increased. U.S. natural gas prices rose more than 5 percent after he made that comment.

"We may be willing to curtail up to another bcf (billion cubic feet) per day of production and defer that production to what is hopefully a higher gas price environment," Mobley told investors at a Credit Suisse energy conference, according to a webcast of his presentation.

Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could not immediately clarify Mobley's remarks.

Mobley also told investors that the company may use asset sales, royalty trusts and volumetric production payments to held fund its operations.