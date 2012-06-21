版本:
Southeastern's Hawkins sees Chesapeake undervalued

CHICAGO, June 21 Southeastern Asset Management Chief Mason Hawkins, the top shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, on Thursday said the company's downbeaten stock is worth more than $50 a share, and predicted it would eventually double that price.

Chesapeake shares traded Thursday morning at $18.69 a share, down 1.8 percent.

Chesapeake, the nation's second-largest natural gas producer, has been under fire from investors since Reuters reported that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon had arranged for more than $1 billion in personal financing - from a lender who is also a big source of funding for the company - in a situation that could put his interests at odds with those of shareholders.

During a rare public speaking appearance at Morningstar Inc's annual investment conference in Chicago, Hawkins said Chesapeake's stock is "worth $50-plus a share today."

He then said the stock eventually would "move north to twice that" $50 price.

