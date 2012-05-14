UPDATE 3-Chesapeake confident on asset sales, shares rise

* CEO statement follows $3 bln loan announcement
* McClendon says "wouldn't be surprised" in Icahn stake
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct
By Anna Driver and Matt Daily
May 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp sought to
calm Wall Street worries about its financial position, telling
investors on Monday it was confident it would complete asset
sales to plug a funding gap, sending shares up as much as 11
percent.
The stock rebound came after a steep drop last week and was
driven by news late Friday that the company had secured a $3
billion loan, as well as a report that activist investor Carl
Icahn would take a stake in the company.
"We will get our assets sales done," Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon told analysts and investors on a conference call.
Chesapeake has been caught in a corporate governance
controversy since Reuters reported last month that McClendon had
mortgaged his personal stakes in the company's oil and gas wells
to companies that had lent money to Chesapeake.
Chesapeake is the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer
behind Exxon Mobil Corp, but its aggressive land
purchases have left it short of cash.
In addition, the sharp drop in U.S. natural gas prices to
their lowest level in more than a decade has left it scrambling
to find cash to cover a funding shortfall estimated at about $10
billion this year.
While analysts said the new $3 billion loan may ease the
pressure on Chesapeake for the short term, it comes at a high
cost for the cash-strapped company.
"To me it's a really big concern because they are spending
about $200 million to borrow this money," said analyst Phil
Weiss at Argus Research, who noted the interest rate on the debt
increases if it is not paid back this year.
On the block are the company's assets in West Texas' Permian
basins, one of the most prolific oil and gas regions in the
country, as well as its property in the Mississippi Lime field
in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas.
McClendon told the conference call that Chesapeake had
several other assets it could put on the market, but confirmed
the company would not undertake a previously planned financing
deal linked to its Eagle Ford field acreage in south Texas.
The company had previously planned to sell output from that
field under a "Volumetric Production Payment" or VPP, which
would have brought it cash in exchange for future production.
But that deal could have crimped cash flows that are needed
to back its debt, the company said, and the VPP was not expected
to be part of its near-term plans to raise money.
RETURN OF ICAHN?
Disclosures of McClendon's financial dealings prompted the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to start an informal
inquiry into the CEO's compensation program.
The company's board of directors has said it will replace
McClendon as chairman in a bid to win back investors'
confidence.
Still, London-based hedge fund Noster Capital sent a letter
to the board on Monday urging them to terminate McClendon, the
company's co-founder.
Chesapeake would not confirm that Icahn would announce he
had taken a stake in the company, as reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
Icahn had bought a stake in Chesapeake in late 2010, but
sold it a few months later, after the company raised nearly $5
billion through an asset sale that pushed the shares sharply
higher at the time.
"We have seen that (report) and wouldn't be surprised if
Carl became a large shareholder," McClendon said on the Monday
conference call. "He made, I think, over $500 million, and he
called me to thank me" after the last year's deal.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment on the
report.
Chesapeake's new $3 billion loan from Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and Jefferies Group Inc will be used to pay
down a $4 billion credit facility, the company said.
The company has drawn more than $3 billion of that existing
loan.
The new loan is designed to give it breathing room to
complete the planned asset sales, but comes with a hefty initial
interest rate of 8.5 percent, and will be paid off with money
from those sales.
On Friday, the cost of insuring Chesapeake's debt against
potential default rose to the highest level in more than a year.
Five-year credit default swaps widened by 37 basis points to
about 748 basis points. That means it costs $748,000 a year for
five years to insure $10 million of debt.
CDS has widened more than 45 percent in the past 50 days,
signaling sharply rising concerns about the company's ability to
service its debt.
Analysts at JP Morgan cut their price target on Chesapeake
shares by more than a third to $10 earlier on Monday.
Shares of Chesapeake had slumped 14 percent on Friday after
the company issued its delayed quarterly regulatory filing, and
said it could put off some asset sales to preserve income needed
to comply with debt obligations.
On Monday afternoon, Chesapeake shares were up 5.1 percent
at $15.56, off an earlier high at $16.57. As of Monday
afternoon, the shares have lost 34 percent so far this year.