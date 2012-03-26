版本:
2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Chesapeake planning deals in coming quarters

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp expects to strike a joint venture for its acreage in the Mississippi Lime formation in Oklahoma in the second quarter, its CEO said on Monday.

The deal will consist of a large one covering 2 million acres or will be comprised of several smaller deals, Aubrey McClendon, Chesapeake's chief executive officer, told the Howard Weil energy conference.

Chesapeake now expects to sell its assets in the Permian Basin assets in Texas and New Mexico rather than find a joint venture partner as it had initially said.

"I think we'll probably end up selling our Permian assets in total," McClendon said.

