UPDATE 3-Chesapeake targets new asset, debt sales

* Seeks to cover cash needs, debt reduction
* Several new deals targeted
* Chesapeake's shares up 2 percent
* Chesapeake selling Texas assets, output
By Matt Daily and Anna Driver
Feb 13 Chesapeake Energy Corp said
it will sell $10 billion to $12 billion in assets as decade-low
natural gas prices force the company to raise cash to cover a
shortfall.
The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer has a strategy
to increase output from more profitable wells that produce crude
oil and natural gas that is rich in liquid content.
Despite those efforts, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company
faces a funding gap in the billions for next year and it needed
to cobble together a series of deals to raise cash.
Chesapeake said it expects the sales or joint ventures for
its West Texas Permian Basin assets and Mississippi Lime acreage
in northern Oklahoma to yield $6 billion to $8 billion this
year. The company expects those deals to close by the end of the
third quarter.
It also plans to raise $2 billion by selling a "volumetric
production payment," in which it receives funds for oil and gas
it has not yet produced, from its Granite Wash assets in the
Texas Panhandle and from another the sale of preferred shares
centered on acreage in two counties in Oklahoma.
For example, Chesapeake is selling four field pipeline
networks in west Texas as well as natural gas production and
reserves in the Barnett and Woodford shales along with 37,800
acres in Texas Wolfbone field on the border with New Mexico,
according to a prospectus on the deals.
Investors initially welcomed the announcement. Shares of
Chesapeake rose more than 5 percent in early trading, before
falling back somewhat.
Chesapeake may find it difficult to get the prices it wants
for the assets because of low prices for natural gas, which are
hovering near $2.50 per million British thermal units, Brean
Murray, Carret & Coone analyst Raymond Deacon said.
The low natural gas prices are also putting pressure on the
company's cash flow.
Analysts have said anticipated cash flows of about $5
billion in 2012 are likely to fall far short of Chesapeake's
spending needs of around $12 billion.
Chesapeake shares had slumped nearly 40 percent since their
peak in August through last week, hurt by the weak gas prices.
The company has promised to trim its debt to $9.5 billion by the
end of the year from nearly $14.5 billion at the end of the
third quarter.
Last week, Chesapeake said it had cut its gas output by 500
million cubic feet per day and was considering pulling
production down by double that amount, a move that could help
reduce spending.
Included in the expected deals are sales or joint ventures
for the company's West Texas Permian Basin assets and
Mississippi Lime acreage in northern Oklahoma, which will yield
$6 billion to $8 billion.
Chesapeake's plans to raise funds with a volumetric
production payment from its Granite Wash assets in the Texas
Panhandle and from another sale of preferred shares centered on
acreage in two counties in Oklahoma raised some concerns.
Volumetric production payments are viewed as debt by some
analysts and ratings agencies, and preferred shares are
sometimes viewed as expensive debt because the company is
obligated to pay a dividend.
"In short, we believe today's announced plans correspond to
adding $3 billion in debt - $1 billion of on-balance sheet debt
(senior notes) along with $2 billion of off-balance sheet
liabilities (VPP and LLC structures), Bernstein Research analyst
Bob Brackett said in a note to clients.
We believe many things need to go right for the company to
achieve the proposed $10 billion-$12 billion in asset
monetizations, and note the company is largely selling liquid
assets to pay for its current cash-flow shortfalls, the analyst
said.
The Permian Basin in Texas, which Chesapeake may sell, is
experiencing a rebirth of sorts as operators use hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling to pry oil and natural gas
liquids from rocks.
The company expects the sale of some "midstream" pipeline
and storage assets, service company operations and other
investments to bring in another $2 billion.
It will also issue $1 billion in bonds with a maturity in
2019 to help cover short-term debt obligations and for general
corporate purposes.
Chesapeake shares were up almost 2 percent at $22.54 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange after rising as
high as $23.32 earlier in the session.