UPDATE 2-Investors fret about Chesapeake's debt, spending

* Q3 debt up $1.7 bln

* Shares down about 5 pct

* Company says debt will go down in Q4 (Adds analyst comment and details, updates share price)

By Anna Driver

Nov 4 Growing debt and heavy spending, two long-time worries for Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), resurfaced after the U.S. oil and gas company reported third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Chesapeake tumbled about 5 percent in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

The company on Thursday delivered $3.4 billion in deals for its Utica Shale acreage as promised, but a $1.7 billion increase in debt and more than $1.2 billion in spending on acreage in the quarter became a focus on Friday.

"For some reason, investors continue to harp on the company for outspending cashflow, which most exploration and production companies do," said Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann.

Chesapeake's business model is unique to the oil and gas industry. The company spends heavily to secure the right to drill on massive amounts of prospective oil and gas shale gas acreage. Next, it finds partners to help fund drilling costs in exchange for an interest in the properties.

"I think the emphasis is misplaced on what we're spending, not what we're finding," Chesapeake Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon told investors on a conference call after analysts peppered the company with questions about capital spending and debt.

So far the company has paid $11.1 billion for 5 million acres and struck deals on 3.6 million acres for $16.4 billion in cash and drilling costs.

That model delivers "a treasure trove of net asset value" to Chesapeake shareholders, McClendon said.

Chesapeake is not slowing down. The company said it is buying the right to drill on about 1,000 acres each workday.

Bernstein Research analyst Bob Brackett estimates thatChesapeake's funding gap is a "worrying" $4 billion in 2012.

Debt levels would fall in the fourth quarter as Chesapeake applies an expected $2.3 billion in cash from various transactions to its revolving line of credit, the company said.

"We will come up with all the cash we need to run the business," McClendon said on the conference call. [ID:nWEN0577]

Shares of Chesapeake fell $1.30 to $27.73. The ARCA index of natural gas companies .XNG was flat. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)