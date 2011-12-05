UPDATE 1-Chesapeake closes $750 mln preferred share deal

* Buyers include Blackstone affiliate

By Anna Driver

Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it raised $750 million through the sale of preferred shares in its newly formed CHK Utica LLC unit, funds needed to help the oil and gas company close a spending gap.

Chesapeake, which also has a heavy debt load, previously said it would cover the funding shortage with a number of transactions, including Monday's preferred stock sale and two deals announced last month related to its Utica Shale oil and gas acreage in Ohio.

Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate the company's cash-to-capital expenditure deficit at $5 billion for next year. The analysts said on Monday in a note to clients that Chesapeake will likely have to issue stock if it plans to reduce debt by 25 percent, as it has pledged to investors.

One of the previously announced Utica deals was a $2.14 billion joint venture with an unnamed partner. The other was the sale of $500 million of preferred shares of CHK Utica to energy investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners.

When those deals were announced, Chesapeake said it expected to sell an additional $750 million of CHK Utica preferred shares to other investors by Nov. 30.

In the latest sale of preferred shares, the buyers were Blackstone Group affiliate GSO Capital Partners LP; alternative asset management firm Magnetar Capital; and a co-investment vehicle managed by EIG consisting of limited partners and qualified EIG employees.

The CHK Utica preferred shares include annual payout of 7 percent, payable quarterly.

Investors in the combined $1.25 billion of CHK Utica preferred shares will also proportionately receive a 3 percent overriding royalty interest in the first 1,500 net wells drilled on CHK Utica's acreage.

Shares of Chesapeake were up 13 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $25.57 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.