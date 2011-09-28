UPDATE 4-Chesapeake says Utica wells show promise, shrs up

* Four test wells show "very strong" results

* Company's total production reaches 6.1 bln cfe per day

* Shares rise nearly 4 pct

* JV seen close-analyst (Adds analyst comment, background, bylines)

By Anna Driver and Matt Daily

Sept 28 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) said it had very strong results from test wells in Ohio's Utica shale, raising the chances the company will attract a partner to help develop the field and boosting its share price nearly 4 percent.

Chesapeake is seeking a joint venture partner by the end of October to invest in its development in the Utica, the latest U.S. shale field to draw heavy interest from the oil and natural gas industry.

"The wells have pretty high rates," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett, but more data is needed to assess their value.

Investors have anxiously waited for any word on Chesapeake's drilling in the Utica. The company touts the field as having massive potential, but there has been a scarcity of well-performance data and there are no estimates for reserves.

Chesapeake said it has bought leases for 1.25 million acres in the Utica, which Brackett said were probably worth $5,000 to $9,000 per acre.

Analysts at Houston energy investment bank Simmons & Co said Chesapeake's well results likely signal that the company has already lined up a joint venture partner.

"We believe these results should be extremely supportive of Chesapeake's effort to secure a JV partner," Simmons said.

Chesapeake's joint venture partners include major Chinese oil company CNOOC (0883.HK) and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL).

SHOWING PROMISE

The development of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology has triggered a boom in U.S. shale drilling over the past decade, opening vast new fields to the industry.

But fracturing technology, also called "fracking," has created environmental worries because of its use of toxic chemicals and huge amounts of water.

The rush to develop fields such as the Marcellus, Barnett and Haynesville shales has created a glut of natural gas that has kept prices for the fuel weak. Companies are now focusing on shales that are rich in natural gas liquids -- which are priced off crude oil -- or crude oil.

Three of the Chesapeake test wells showed strong flow rates of both natural gas and liquids, while the fourth indicated strong natural gas flows, the company said on Wednesday.

Chesapeake, which is trying to increase drilling in the Utica, said its gross production from all fields reached a record 6.1 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) of natural gas per day.

The company's net share of that production after subtracting the portion allotted to its partners was 3.45 bcfe, including about 95,000 barrels per day of liquids.

Chesapeake said it has five drilling rigs currently working in the Utica, and expects to have 10 working there by the end of the year and 20 by the end of 2012.

Chesapeake said it is awaiting completion of eight other wells in the field.

Chesapeake shares rose $1.07, or 3.8 percent, to $28.75 in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading. The stock was outperforming a flat ARCA index of natural gas companies .XNG. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Anna Driver in Houston, editing by John Wallace and Maureen Bavdek)