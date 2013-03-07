Chesapeake audit committee chair quits after SEC probe

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp, being investigated by regulators for a controversial perk to its chief executive, said the chairman of its audit committee has quit.
The board has accepted the resignation of Burns Hargis, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer said in a statement on Thursday.
Louis Raspino, most recently the chief executive of Pride International Inc before its merger with Ensco Plc, will replace Hargis.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month escalated its probe into Chesapeake and its CEO Aubrey McClendon for a perk that granted him a share in each of the company's wells.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.