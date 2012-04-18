Chesapeake investor calls for management "clean up"

April 18 Chesapeake Energy Corp's
management and board of directors should be "cleaned up" to
eliminate any appearance that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey
McClendon has a conflict of interest, a major shareholder in the
company said on Wednesday.
A Reuters report that Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon
borrowed as much as $1.1 billion over the last three years
against his stake in thousands of company wells helped push the
shares down. They closed down 5.5 percent at $18.06 per share.
"I think the company has to be more professional," said
David Dreman, chairman of Dreman Value Management LLP, which
owns about 1 million shares of the company.
"I think that the whole management and the board of
directors has to be cleaned up. We're obviously very unhappy
with the situation as it is now."