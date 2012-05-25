版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 04:19 BJT

Icahn reports 7.6 pct Chesapeake stake, seeks to replace 4 directors

May 25 Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 7.6 percent stake in oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp , and asked for at least four members of its board to be replaced.

The corporate-raider-turned-activist investor wanted 2 board seats for his own representatives and 2 for Chesapeake's largest shareholder Southeastern Asset Management.

Icahn holds 50.1 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing.

