Icahn reports 7.6 pct Chesapeake stake, seeks to replace 4 directors

BRIEF-AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
May 25 Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 7.6 percent stake in oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp , and asked for at least four members of its board to be replaced.
The corporate-raider-turned-activist investor wanted 2 board seats for his own representatives and 2 for Chesapeake's largest shareholder Southeastern Asset Management.
Icahn holds 50.1 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing.
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says western Canadian gas producers in talks with TransCanada Corp about pipeline tolling agreement on natural gas mainline system