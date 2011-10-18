UPDATE 1-Chesapeake cuts size of Granite Wash offering

Oct 18 Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) has
downsized its planned initial public offering of units tied to
production from a basin in western Oklahoma, according to a
regulatory filing.
Chesapeake now expects to sell about 23 million common
units, raising as much as $483 million. That is down from its
initial plan to sell 25 million units, raising up to $584
million.
After the offering, unit holders will receive quarterly
distributions of cash from the proceeds that Chesapeake Granite
Wash Trust receives from the sale of oil, natural gas and
natural gas liquids from the wells in the Granite Wash basin.
A spokesman for Chesapeake was not immediately available to
comment.
Chesapeake's shares fell 2.5 percent, or 68 cents, to
$26.62 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock was underperforming a 1 percent gain in the
ARCA natural gas index .XNG.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)