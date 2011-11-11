UPDATE 3-Quiet day at the markets for new entrants

* Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust closed down 0.7 percent at $18.87

* LRR Energy LP closed up 5 cents at $19.05

* NewLink Genetics closed up 1 percent at $7.08

* Pacific Drilling S.A closed flat at $8.25 (Adds details, analyst comments, closing share prices)

By Aman Shah

Nov 11 Four companies that went public on Friday witnessed listless trading sessions, highlighting investors' continued preference for big Internet IPOs such as Groupon Inc and LinkedIn.

Oil and natural gas companies Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and LRR Energy LP had quiet debuts on the New York Stock Exchange, after pricing their IPOs at the low end of their expected ranges.

"Investors are now numb to these offerings," David Menlow, President of IPOfinancial.com told Reuters. "Chesapeake and LRE are just two more energy related offerings. The market is just tired of getting hit with these offerings."

Tesoro Logistics, Kinder Morgan Inc, American Midstream Partners and Enduro Royalty Trust are amongst a host of other companies in the oil and gas space to have gone public this year.

Chesapeake Granite and LRR Energy's silent debuts could be attributed to lesser institutional demand for the stocks and flattening oil prices, IPOdesktop.com analyst Francis Gaskins said.

"I think if oil prices went up, these companies would be more attractive," Gaskins added.

Chesapeake Granite, a statutory trust formed by Chesapeake Energy Corp to own certain royalty interests in oil and natural gas wells, closed down 0.7 percent at $18.87.

LRR, which has oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, ended the day up 5 cents at $19.05.

Both companies had priced their IPOs at $19, at the lower end of their expected range.

Biopharmaceutical company NewLink Genetics, which priced its offering below its expected range, and Luxemborg-based Pacific Drilling S.A's U.S. listing also witnessed muted trading sessions during the day. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Supriya Kurane)